Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Ellensburg Public Library hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday to Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday.

For more information go to www.ellensburglibrary.org

New Fiction

n “Adler,” by Lavie Tidhar. Titan Comics, c2021.

n “The center of everything: a novel,” by Jamie Harrison. Counterpoint, c2021.

n “Her here,” by Amanda Dennis. Bellevue Literary Press, c2021.

n “The lost manuscript,” by Cathy Bonidan. St. Martin’s Press, c2021.

n “The mask of mirrors,” by M. A. Carrick. Orbit, c2021.

n “The night always comes: a novel,” by Willy Vlautin. Harper, c2021.

n “People like her: a novel,” by Ellery Lloyd. Harper, c2021.

n “The ruthless lady’s guide to wizardry,” by C.M. Waggoner. Ace, c2021.

n “Shipped: a novel,” by Angie Hockman. Gallery Books, c2021.

n “What comes after,” by JoAnne Tompkins. Riverhead Books, c2021.

Tags

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.