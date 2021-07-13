Ellensburg Public Library hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday to Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday.
n “Adler,” by Lavie Tidhar. Titan Comics, c2021.
n “The center of everything: a novel,” by Jamie Harrison. Counterpoint, c2021.
n “Her here,” by Amanda Dennis. Bellevue Literary Press, c2021.
n “The lost manuscript,” by Cathy Bonidan. St. Martin’s Press, c2021.
n “The mask of mirrors,” by M. A. Carrick. Orbit, c2021.
n “The night always comes: a novel,” by Willy Vlautin. Harper, c2021.
n “People like her: a novel,” by Ellery Lloyd. Harper, c2021.
n “The ruthless lady’s guide to wizardry,” by C.M. Waggoner. Ace, c2021.
n “Shipped: a novel,” by Angie Hockman. Gallery Books, c2021.
n “What comes after,” by JoAnne Tompkins. Riverhead Books, c2021.