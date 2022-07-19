Subscribe
Ellensburg Library hours are10 a.m., Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.- -2 p.m., Saturday
For more information, go to www.ellensburglibrary.org
“The colony: faith and blood in a promised land,” by Sally Denton. Liveright Publishing Corporation, c2022.
“End the mealtime meltdown: using the table talk method to free your family from daily struggles over food and picky eating,” by Stephanie Meyers, MS, RDN. New Harbinger Publications, Inc., c2022.
“Freezing order: a true story of money laundering, murder, and surviving Vladimir Putin’s wrath,” by Bill Browder. Simon & Schuster, c2022.
“Hunt, gather, parent: what ancient cultures can teach us about the lost art of raising happy, helpful little humans,” by Michaeleen Doucleff, PhD. Avid Reader Press, c2022.
“I’ll show myself out: essays on midlife & motherhood,” by Jessi Klein. Harper, c2022.
“Learning Korean: recipes for home cooking,” by Peter Serpico. W.W. Norton & Company, Inc., c2022.
“Mi cocina: recipes and rapture from my kitchen in México,” by Rick Martínez. Clarkson Potter/Publishers, c2022.
“One person, one vote: a surprising history of gerrymandering in America,” by Nick Seabrook. Pantheon Books, c2022.
“The private lives of public birds: learning to listen to the birds where we live,” by Jack Gedney. Heyday, c2022.
“Super simple outdoor woodworking: 15 practical weekend projects,” by Randall A. Maxey. GMC Publications Ltd., c2022.
