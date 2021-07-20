July 20-26 birthdays Jul 20, 2021 25 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save July 20Dalton JumpBenjamin Spencer Brita StermetzNick ZentnerCherise ReedJuly 21Jim BaunsgardKatie HagginAva Lee JohnsonBrittney LauderdaleEdna McGuffinWilliam SchantzJames StrohJuly 22Michael GallagherAmber Jo HullMindy LamontElliot Sander July 23Jonathan ChandlerMelonie CooperBriawnna KavanaughBonnie MansfieldMelanee Yiselle ZamoraJuly 24Peggy GreenshieldsMitchell HansenBradley HinkEileen MalloneeDelores MillerPeter WeisbeckJuly 25Stephen HansenColeman SchneblyJuly 26Axel Vander Schauw-Brownlow Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg Planning commission recommends Anderson Road annexationPublic hearing on 141-lot subdivision set for Aug. 10Annexation hearing on Anderson Road property this eveningJuly 16 blotter: Banjo player told to leaveJuly 14 blotter: Smoking pot, swimming in underwearSafeway celebrates 95 years in EllensburgCounty sees plateau in COVID case counts, vaccination ratesJuly 19 blotter: White fabric under windshield wiperEllensburg All-Stars headed to Regionals, putting on fundraiser to help pay for travel expensesFree summer camp option gets kids out into nature Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter