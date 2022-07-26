Ellensburg Library hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday.
For more information go to www.ellensburglibrary.org
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures 105 to 115. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast Washington and central, north central and northeast Oregon. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
“ADHD 2.0: new science and essential strategies for thriving with distraction--from childhood through adulthood,” by Edward M. Hallowell, M.D., and John J. Ratey, M.D. Ballantine Books, c2022.
“Bitch: on the female of the species,” by Lucy Cooke. Basic Books, c2022.
“Coin collecting,” by Neil S. Berman. for dummies, A Wiley Brand, c2022.
“Home buying 101: from mortgages and the MLS to making the offer and moving in, your essential guide to buying your first home,” by Jon Gorey. Adams Media, c2022
“The importance of not being Ernest: my life with the uninvited Hemingway,” by Mark Kurlansky. Books & Books Press, c2022.
“Stolen focus: why you can’t pay attention--and how to think deeply again,” by Johann Hari. Crown, c2022.
“This body I wore: a memoir,” by Diana Goetsch. Farrar, Straus and Giroux, c2022.
“Ultimate guide to weight-free exercises: with detailed instructions and anatomical illustrations for 154 weight-free exercises,” by Hollis Liebman, Sophie Cornish-Keefe, Nancy J. Hajeski, Alex Geissbuhler. Thunder Bay Press, c2022.
“We don’t know ourselves: a personal history of modern Ireland,” by Fintan O’Toole. Liveright Publishing Corporation, c2022.
“Whispers of the gods: tales from baseball’s golden age, told by the men who played it,” by Peter Golenbock. Rowman & Littlefield, c2022
