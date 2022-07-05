Support Local Journalism


Ellensburg Public Library hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday; . 10 a,m,-2 p.m., Saturday.

For more information www.ellensburglibrary.org

“Ali’s well that ends well: tales of desperation and a little inspiration,” by Ali Wentworth. Harper, c2022.

“Bittersweet: how sorrow and longing make us whole,” by Susan Cain. Crown, c2022.

“Healing: when a nurse becomes a patient,” by Theresa Brown, RN. Algonquin Books of Chapel Hill, c2022.

“Left on Tenth: a second chance at life: a memoir,” by Delia Ephron. Little, Brown and Company, c2022.

“The puzzler: One man’s quest to solve the most baffling puzzles ever, from crosswords to jigsaws to the meaning of life,” by A.J. Jacobs. Crown, c2022.

“Refuse to be done: how to write and rewrite a novel in three drafts,” by Matt Bell. Soho Press, Inc., c2022.

“Start without me: (I’ll be there in a minute),” by Gary Janetti. Henry Holt and Company, c2022.

“Tasha: a son’s memoir,” by Brian Morton. Avid Reader Press, c2022.

“Ultimate illustrated guide to sewing clothes: a complete course on making clothing for fit and fashion,” by Joi Mahon. Landauer Publishing, c2022.

“Write for your life,” by Anna Quindlen. Random House, c2022.

