Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


June 16

Ahna Hilda Soli and Gunnar Andrew Soli of Ellensburg, a girl, Fenna Avila Soli, 7 pounds, 13 ounces

June 12

Kyra Brubaker and Clayton Brubaker of Ellensburg, a boy, Hollis Sutton Brubaker, 8 pounds, 12 ounces

Tags

Recommended for you