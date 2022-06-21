Support Local Journalism


Ellensburg Library hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday.

For more information go to www.ellensburglibrary.org

“Boards: stylish spreads for casual gatherings,” by The editors at America’s Test Kitchen. America’s Test Kitchen, c2022.

“Gemstones: a concise reference guide,” by Robin Hansen. Princeton University Press, c2022.

“Heal your living: the joy of mindfulness, sustainability, minimalism, and wellness,” by Youheum Son. Parallax Press, c2022.

“Liberalism and its discontents,” by Francis Fukuyama. Farrar, Straus and Giroux, c2022.

“Of blood and sweat: Black lives and the making of White power and wealth,” by Clyde W. Ford. Amistad, c2022.

“Off the edge: flat Earthers, conspiracy culture, and why people will believe anything,” by Kelly Weill. Algonquin Books of Chapel Hill, c2022.

“Police brutality and white supremacy: the fight against American traditions,” by Etan Thomas. Edge of Sports, c2022.

“Real phonies and genuine fakes: poems,” by Nicky Beer. Milkweed Editions, c2022.

“Sweat: a history of exercise,” by Bill Hayes. Bloomsbury Publishing, c2022.

“Why has nobody told me this before?” by Dr. Julie Smith. HarperOne, c2022.

