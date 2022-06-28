Subscribe
Ellensburg Library hours are 10 a,m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday.
For more information go to www.ellensburglibrary.org
“The art of cyberwarfare: an investigator's guide to espionage, ransomware, and organized cybercrime,” by Jon DiMaggio. No Starch Press Inc., c2022.
“Because our fathers lied: a memoir of truth and family, from Vietnam to today,” by Craig McNamara. Little, Brown and Company, c2022.
“Future stories: what's next?” by David Christian. Little, Brown Spark, c2022.
“Grief is love: living with loss,” by Marisa Renee Lee. Legacy Lit, c2022.
“Gut: poems,” by J. Bailey Hutchinson. The University of Arkansas Press, c2022.
“The hated cage: an American tragedy in Britain's most terrifying prison,” by Nicholas Guyatt. Basic Books, c2022.
“In love: a memoir of love and loss,” by Amy Bloom. Random House, c2022.
“M is for mama: a rebellion against mediocre motherhood,” by Abbie Halberstadt. Harvest House Publishers, c2022.
“The presidency of Donald J. Trump: a first historical assessment,” by Julian E. Zelizer, editor. Princeton University Press, c2022.
“Sickening: how big pharma broke American health care and how we can repair it,” by John Abramson. Mariner Books, c2022.
