The Ellensburg Public Library hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday, and 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday.
For more information, go to www.ellensburglibrary.org
n “Amoralman: a true story and other lies,” by Derek DelGaudio. Alfred A. Knopf, c2021.
n “Biomedical science professionals: a practical career guide,” by Marcia Santore. Roman & Littlefield, c2021.
n “Come fly the world: the jet-age story of the women of Pan Am,” by Julia Cooke. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, c2021.
n “Extraterrestrial: the first sign of intelligent life beyond Earth,” by Avi Loeb. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, c2021.
n “Facing the mountain: a true story of Japanese American heroes in World War II,” by Daniel James Brown. Viking, c2021.
n “Guilty admissions: the bribes, favors, and phonies behind the college cheating scandal,” by Nicole LaPorte. Twelve, c2021.
n “The haunting of Alma Fielding: a true ghost story,” by Kate Summerscale. Penguin Press, c2021.
n “A most remarkable creature: the hidden life and epic journey of the world’s smartest birds of prey,” by Jonathan Meiburg. Alfred A. Knopf, c2021.
n “Nuclear folly: a history of the Cuban Missile Crisis,” by Serhii Plokhy. W. W. Norton & Company, c2021.
n “Out of the shadows: six visionary Victorian women in search of a public voice,” by Emily Midorikawa. Counterpoint, c2021.