Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Ellensburg Public Library hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday, and 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday.

For more information, go to www.ellensburglibrary.org

n “Amoralman: a true story and other lies,” by Derek DelGaudio. Alfred A. Knopf, c2021.

n “Biomedical science professionals: a practical career guide,” by Marcia Santore. Roman & Littlefield, c2021.

n “Come fly the world: the jet-age story of the women of Pan Am,” by Julia Cooke. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, c2021.

n “Extraterrestrial: the first sign of intelligent life beyond Earth,” by Avi Loeb. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, c2021.

n “Facing the mountain: a true story of Japanese American heroes in World War II,” by Daniel James Brown. Viking, c2021.

n “Guilty admissions: the bribes, favors, and phonies behind the college cheating scandal,” by Nicole LaPorte. Twelve, c2021.

n “The haunting of Alma Fielding: a true ghost story,” by Kate Summerscale. Penguin Press, c2021.

n “A most remarkable creature: the hidden life and epic journey of the world’s smartest birds of prey,” by Jonathan Meiburg. Alfred A. Knopf, c2021.

n “Nuclear folly: a history of the Cuban Missile Crisis,” by Serhii Plokhy. W. W. Norton & Company, c2021.

n “Out of the shadows: six visionary Victorian women in search of a public voice,” by Emily Midorikawa. Counterpoint, c2021.

Tags

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.