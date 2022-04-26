In the fall of 2021, the Kittitas Environmental Education Network (KEEN) collaborated with the city of Ellensburg to apply for Summer Experiences and Enrichment for Kids (SEEK) funding from the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI).
In early 2022, the team was notified of a $276,631 grant in support of KEEN’s program, Windy City Park Rangers. The grant also provides for scholarships for kids to attend KEEN’s summer camp, Pond to Pines.
KEEN’s Windy City Park Rangers is designed as an outdoor day-camp program held in 4 parks around the City of Ellensburg from June 20-Aug. 26. The camp runs from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Monday to Friday, with weekend programming for families.
WCPR opened for pre-registration on April 18th at www.ycic.org/parkrangers and is offered on a sliding-scale donation basis ranging from $0/week to $150/week. The program is open to all youth in our community from kindergarten to 8th grade. Sibling groups are encouraged to attend.
Carlyn Saunders, KEEN’s Environmental Education Director said that, “we’re not sure if this grant will be around next year, so we’re asking that those families who can afford it, help out and pay what they can. But, for those families who need child care and need some help with finances, the program is very low cost or totally free.”
Over the past three years, KEEN has provided a small Science in the Parks program that grew from reaching 50 children to over 500 during the summer of 2021. In summer 2021, the program was offered for two-hours per day, four-days a week, in rotating park locations. The demand became overwhelming for KEEN’s limited staff and funding, with up to 35 children attending at each location each day. The popularity of this program is evidence of a critical need in our community and why KEEN wrote the grant.
“We are excited to put this grant to work,” said Jill Scheffer KEEN’s president, “Summer should be about playing outside and having fun with friends. KEEN incorporates STEAM learning into that fun; our goal is to help kids avoid the dreaded ‘summer slide’.”
The summer slide is when kids lose some of what they learned during the school year and start the next year in a deficit. This summer slide is greatest for children from low-income families and can, over time, lead to wide academic disparities between them and children from higher-income families. Students from low-income families are most likely to attend a summer program, but their unmet demand for summer programs is also highest.
KEEN’s activities are tiered to national educational standards and incorporate best practices of environmental education. And even with all those big concepts, kids will find they’re having a lot of fun!
WCPR is a nature immersion program with daily STEAM activities mixed in with recreational activities and just plain summer fun. Open to kindergarten through 8th grade students, WCPR provides ‘day-camp’ child care experiences in locations that are easy to access via walking or public transportation. Using SEEK grant funding, WCPR will provide critical child care to our community.
“Place-based learning and outdoor free-play are at the heart of WCPR programming,” said Adrienne Pinsoneault, KEEN’s SEEK Program Director. “Nature walks, observation journals, and creative play in the different parks are incorporated into every day. WCPR focuses on what makes each park within the City of Ellensburg unique. For example, Irene Rinehart Park is bounded by the Yakima River and has extensive walking trails and two swimming lakes. At that park, we bring in extensive water play with kayaks and stand-up paddle boards during the hot days of summer. In contrast, Kiwanis Park has a restored portion of Mercer Creek, playgrounds, and sports fields. At that park, we focus on art and science projects, and free play on the playgrounds.”
KEEN’s Windy City Park Rangers is just one of several KEEN Nature School programs and has key goals:
• Our place-based program promotes healthy physical development in a stimulating learning environment.
• We promote building social skills and connection while developing healthy social skills and peer-group relations to encourage improved communication and problem-solving skills.
• We are learner-led. Allowing children to take the lead fosters their fascination with the world around them and free play opportunities inspire their creativity.
• We encourage children to take appropriate risks which provide real world examples to learn risk assessment and self-regulation.
• We nurture connections to the natural world to enhance understanding of our role as environmental stewards in our local community. WCPR also includes an aspect of service learning every day ranging from garbage cleanup to habitat improvement projects.
KEEN was established in 2000 and our mission is to cultivate an active awareness and understanding of the endangered shrub-steppe, provide nature-based education for all ages, and strengthen commitment to environmental stewardship. Our main project is to establish the Yakima Canyon Interpretive Center (YCIC) at Helen McCabe Memorial Park near Ellensburg.