Dear Parents,
When was the last time you splashed in a creek? How often do you climb a tree? Do you turn over rocks and logs, curious about who lives under there? When was the last time you felt amazed, in wonder at our natural world? Your answer, like most adults, is probably, “Not since I was a kid.”
But we see these actions daily, whether you are a parent or an educator. We watch our children investigate the world with their eyes, their ears, their hands, and their imaginations. We may have forgotten what it is like to be a child, but by encouraging the next generation to explore, we start to see the simple joys of life again.
Living through this pandemic has opened our eyes to how drastically electronic our children’s lives are becoming. They spend their days immersed in a virtual forest without ever setting foot in a real one. Some studies show that kids spend more daily hours glued to a screen than anything else (except sleeping).
Free-range childhood is becoming a thing of the past; the days of parents pushing kids eagerly out the door with a pocket of snacks and the instructions, “Don’t come back until dinner.” We made our own fun: we knocked on the front doors of our neighborhood friends and ran off to build forts and conquer imaginary lands deep in the forest or organize games around the local playground. Nowadays, the constant stream of media depicting danger for our children has replaced encouragement to explore our local outdoor places with the fear of them.
We know from decades of research that outdoor education, free play, and nature exploration have countless benefits for our children. Decreases in stress and the effects of ADD/ADHD, increases in creativity, self-esteem, self-discipline, adaptability, sociability, problem-solving … I could keep going. Children are simply happier and healthier when they have frequent and varied opportunities out-of-doors.
We want our kids to freely experience our natural places, to ask questions and seek answers about their world. AND obviously we want them to be safe. So, what is the answer? Two words: summer camp.
For the parents out there that just got flooded with nostalgia and memories, I’m with you. Some of my fondest childhood memories (and young adulthood) center around my summer camp experiences. I still wear a sweatshirt from my first summer as a camper in 1997. I still keep in touch with fellow counselors who live all around the world. I can recall the sound of thunderstorms shaking my platform tent, the feel of algae between my fingers, the glide of the lake beneath my kayak.
I discovered that I wanted to teach children from watching the passion and courage of my own camp counselors. I drew my own desires to be immersed in nature from weeks spent traversing boulder fields, catching glimpses of black bears, and conquering white water rivers and high ropes courses.
Summer camp experiences are unique to every camp and every child, but they all have the commonality of inspiration, memory, and impact. Whether your child attends a day camp or a resident camp, science camp or sports camp, art camp or adventure camp; one thing is certain. Your child will participate in life-changing experiences, meet lifelong friends, and grow into worldly humans; the things we dream to offer them.
Because of the pandemic, summer camp options are limited in Kittitas County. KEEN has been running nature-based camp programming since 2015 and our themes have always offered kids unique opportunities to connect to our local shrub steppe environment at Yakima Canyon Interpretive Center @ Helen McCabe State Park. Our counselors are passionate about nature education and working with children. Our traditional camp activities include fishing, boating, songs and games, and arts and crafts. Our themes explore outdoor survival skills, local wildlife habitats, pioneer life, and wilderness exploration. Each week is geared towards different age groups so there is something for everyone.
Give your kids the opportunity to explore and experience their natural world… just like you did when you were a kid. I guarantee that you won’t regret the results.
Sincerely,
A Kid-at-Heart
