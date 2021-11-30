Key contribution: Yakima Federal Savings and Loan donates $100,000 to FISH For the DAILY RECORD Nov 30, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email FISH Community Food Bank executive chef Darren Macri talks about his meal plans at their food service facility in the former Rodeo City BBQ building in Ellensburg. A $100,000 donation from Yakima Federal Savings and Loan will help FISH advance this project. Karl Holappa/ Daily Record Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. FISH Community Food Bank will be able to begin renovating the recently purchased Rodeo City BBQ building in Ellensburg thanks to a donation of $100,000 from Yakima Federal Savings and Loan, according to a news release.The new facility will be used to house the Open Table program which provides meals for anyone sixty or older who is eligible for the SE Washington Aging and Long Term Care (ALTC) Senior Nutrition program and Meals on Wheels, the home delivered meal program.In addition to meals for the community, Open Table prepares and serves the Community Thanksgiving meal each November and provides meals for the Ellensburg Cold Weather Shelter during the winter shelter season. FISH also gives free lunch to anyone who is hungry and does not qualify for the ALTC programs. FISH also gives free lunch to anyone who is hungry and does not qualify for the ALTC programs.“Yakima Federal is pleased that we can provide funds to support Open Table meal service.” said Leanne Antonio, President and CEO of Yakima Federal, “Their goal for the new site is to become a hub of nutrition related services that will benefit many Kittitas County residents. We believe in the mission and vision of FISH and are excited to be their partner." The donation is spread out over 5 years with the first $50,000 being donated immediately and $10,000 per year through 2026."The generous support from Yakima Federal Savings and Loan will allow us to make changes to the kitchen to increase efficiency for our production-style cooking," said Peggy Morache, Executive Director of FISH. "Best of all, it gives us the opportunity to redecorate the dining area to be more accessible for those who enjoy lunch with us."Yakima Federal Savings and Loan is headquartered in Yakima, and has been in business since 1905. With over $2 billion in assets, the association is the 11th largest Washington-based FDIC insured financial institution. 