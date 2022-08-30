Belted Kingfisher

The Belted Kingfisher can be found along the Yakima River.

 Photo by MIck Thompson

These hot summer days have many of us thinking of rafting the Yakima River, where, if we are lucky, we may find this bird. Our Belted Kingfisher is one of the large family of kingfishers found on or near various waterways all over the world.

He is one of the largest ones, somewhere between the size of a grouse and a quail. He has a large head and short tail and legs. His bill is long and thick, excellent for diving and catching fish from the water.

