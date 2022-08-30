...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures of 99 to 104 are expected.
* WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon. In
Washington, Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley and Lower Columbia
Basin of Washington.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Hot temperatures are expected to continue
Thursday and Friday but daytime temperatures should be
slightly cooler than Wednesday and overnight temperatures
should be several degrees cooler.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
The Belted Kingfisher can be found along the Yakima River.
These hot summer days have many of us thinking of rafting the Yakima River, where, if we are lucky, we may find this bird. Our Belted Kingfisher is one of the large family of kingfishers found on or near various waterways all over the world.
He is one of the largest ones, somewhere between the size of a grouse and a quail. He has a large head and short tail and legs. His bill is long and thick, excellent for diving and catching fish from the water.
All three of our North American Kingfishers feed almost exclusively on small fish, crustaceans, and aquatic insects that they catch underwater. These are very different from the kingfishers of Australasia, which often inhabit forest habitats far from water. The Kookaburra from Australia is one of these, and will consume lizards and venomous snakes!
The Belted Kingfisher’s size, shape and coloring make it quite distinctive. Both male and female have blue-gray backs, head, and tail, with white throats and abdomens and a large bluish belt across the chest. The female has some red on her abdomen below the belt. Both have a large, shaggy crest that they raise when alert or agitated.
Their call is a loud rattling chatter, often uttered while flying. They search for prey before diving by sitting on a prominent perch or hovering over water.
Belted Kingfishers usually stay with us all year, but may move south or to Western Washington in the coldest winters. They are monogamous and pair for life. To nest, both work together to excavate a long horizontal tunnel (up to 6 feet) in a vertical bank of dirt or sand by the water. The end of the tunnel is excavated a bit wider to create a nesting chamber, and there they lay their 2-8 white eggs directly on the ground.
After 21 days orso, the young hatch and are fed regurgitated food by both parents. The parents then teach the youngsters to fish for themselves by dropping dead fish on the water for them to retrieve.
Because of the Kingfisher’s aquatic diet, they are threatened by habitat alterations, especially “controlled” streams which may take away steep banks and thus deprive them of possible nesting sites. Some recent breeding surveys show the population of Belted Kingfishers declining by 2% annually.
Interested in learning more about these birds or environmental issues affecting them? Our in-person meetings start up again at 7 p.m., Sept 15, in the Hal Holmes Center in Ellensburg, next to the library —more announcements in early September. Or, check us out at kittitasaudubon.org.