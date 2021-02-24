Kittitas County high schools have posted schedules for the modified seasons for football, volleyball, cross country and girls soccer.
Attendance is restricted at events. Refer to each school’s website, Facebook and/or Twitter for specifics on what is allowed. Ellensburg and Kittitas high school are providing live streaming of some events.
The schedules below are as posted by each school on Feb. 23 (Tuesday).
Kittitas/Thorp High School football
Feb. 27: vs. Granger, 1 p.m.
March 5: at Cle Elum-Roslyn, 7 p.m.
March 12: vs. White Swan, 7 p.m.
March 19: at Highland, 7 p.m.
March 25: at River View, 6 p.m.
March 30: To be determined (home), 6 p.m.
Kittitas/Thorp High School volleyball
Feb. 25: at Dayton/Waitsburg, 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 27: at Cle Elum-Roslyn, 12 p.m.
March 2: vs. White Swan, 6:30 p.m.
March 4: at Granger, 6:30 p.m.
March 6: vs. Highland, 12 p.m.
March 9: vs. Mabton, 6:30 p.m.
March 11: vs. Cle Elum-Roslyn, 6:30 p.m.
March 13: at White Swan, 12 p.m.
March 16: vs. Granger, 6:30 p.m.
March 18: at Highland, 6:30 p.m.
March 20: at Mabton, 12 p.m.
Live streaming access: https://m.facebook.com/KittitasAthletics
Cle Elum-Roslyn High School football
Feb 27: at White Swan, 7 p.m.
March 5: vs. Kittitas, 7 p.m.
March 12: at Columbia-Burbank, 7 p.m.
March 19: at Granger, 7 p.m.
March 25: vs. Highland, 7 p.m.
March 30: To be determined
Cle Elum-Roslyn High School volleyball
Feb: 27: vs. Kittitas, 12 p.m.
March 2: at Mabton, 6:30 p.m.
March 4: at White Swan, 6:30 p.m.
March 6: vs. Granger, 12 p.m.
March 9: at Highland, 6:30 p.m.
March 11: at Kittitas, 6:30 p.m.
March 13: vs. Mabton, 12 p.m.
March 16: vs. White Swan, 6:30 p.m.
March 18: at Granger, 6:30 p.m.
March 20: vs. Highland, 12 p.m.
Cle Elum-Roslyn High School cross country
Feb 25: at Tri-Cities Prep, 2 p.m.
March 4: at White Swan, 2 p.m.
March 11: at Granger, 2 p.m.
March 18: home, 3 p.m.
March 25: Districts
Cle Elum-Roslyn High School girls soccer
Feb. 24: at College Place, 6 p.m.
Feb. 27: vs. Naches Valley, 1 p.m.
March 1: at Wapato, 6 p.m.
March 3: vs. La Salle, 6 p.m.
March 6: at Toppenish, 1 p.m.
March 8: vs. Zillah, 6 p.m.
March 10: at Highland, 6 p.m.
March 15: Districts
Ellensburg High School football
Feb. 26: at Selah, 7 p.m.
March 5: vs. East Valley, 7 p.m.
March 12: at Prosser, 7 p.m.
March 19: vs. Grandview
Ellensburg High School cross country
Feb. 27: vs. Prosser, 11 a.m.
March 3: at Selah, 3 p.m.
March 13: vs. West Valley, 11 a.m.
Ellensburg High School girls soccer
Feb. 25: at Grandview, 6 p.m.
Feb. 27: at East Valley, 12 p.m.
March 2: at Eisenhower, 6 p.m.
March 4: vs. West Valley, 4 p.m.
March 9: at Grandview, 4 p.m.
March 11: at Prosser, 4 p.m.
March 13: vs. Selah, 12 p.m.
March 18: vs. East Valley, 4 p.m.
March 20: at Grandview, 12 p.m.
Ellensburg High School volleyball
Feb. 25: vs. East Valley, 7 p.m.
Feb. 27: vs. Grandview, 1 p.m.
March 2: vs. Eisenhower, 7 p.m.
March 6: at West Valley, 1 p.m.
March 9: at Grandview, 7 p.m.
March 11: vs. Prosser, 7 p.m.
March 13: at Selah, 1 p.m.
March 18: at East Valley, 7 p.m.
March 20: vs. Grandview, 1 p.m.
Ellensburg High School swimming
Feb. 27: at Selah (509 W. Pine St., Yakima), 10 a.m.
March 6: at Prosser (509 W. Pine St., Yakima), 10 a.m.
Live stream access: https://ehsbulldogs.com/2021/02/20/livestream-links-2-20-2021/