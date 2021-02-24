Support Local Journalism


Kittitas County high schools have posted schedules for the modified seasons for football, volleyball, cross country and girls soccer.

Attendance is restricted at events. Refer to each school’s website, Facebook and/or Twitter for specifics on what is allowed. Ellensburg and Kittitas high school are providing live streaming of some events.

The schedules below are as posted by each school on Feb. 23 (Tuesday).

Kittitas/Thorp High School football

Feb. 27: vs. Granger, 1 p.m.

March 5: at Cle Elum-Roslyn, 7 p.m.

March 12: vs. White Swan, 7 p.m.

March 19: at Highland, 7 p.m.

March 25: at River View, 6 p.m.

March 30: To be determined (home), 6 p.m.

Kittitas/Thorp High School volleyball

Feb. 25: at Dayton/Waitsburg, 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 27: at Cle Elum-Roslyn, 12 p.m.

March 2: vs. White Swan, 6:30 p.m.

March 4: at Granger, 6:30 p.m.

March 6: vs. Highland, 12 p.m.

March 9: vs. Mabton, 6:30 p.m.

March 11: vs. Cle Elum-Roslyn, 6:30 p.m.

March 13: at White Swan, 12 p.m.

March 16: vs. Granger, 6:30 p.m.

March 18: at Highland, 6:30 p.m.

March 20: at Mabton, 12 p.m.

Live streaming access: https://m.facebook.com/KittitasAthletics

Cle Elum-Roslyn High School football

Feb 27: at White Swan, 7 p.m.

March 5: vs. Kittitas, 7 p.m.

March 12: at Columbia-Burbank, 7 p.m.

March 19: at Granger, 7 p.m.

March 25: vs. Highland, 7 p.m.

March 30: To be determined

Cle Elum-Roslyn High School volleyball

Feb: 27: vs. Kittitas, 12 p.m.

March 2: at Mabton, 6:30 p.m.

March 4: at White Swan, 6:30 p.m.

March 6: vs. Granger, 12 p.m.

March 9: at Highland, 6:30 p.m.

March 11: at Kittitas, 6:30 p.m.

March 13: vs. Mabton, 12 p.m.

March 16: vs. White Swan, 6:30 p.m.

March 18: at Granger, 6:30 p.m.

March 20: vs. Highland, 12 p.m.

Cle Elum-Roslyn High School cross country

Feb 25: at Tri-Cities Prep, 2 p.m.

March 4: at White Swan, 2 p.m.

March 11: at Granger, 2 p.m.

March 18: home, 3 p.m.

March 25: Districts

Cle Elum-Roslyn High School girls soccer

Feb. 24: at College Place, 6 p.m.

Feb. 27: vs. Naches Valley, 1 p.m.

March 1: at Wapato, 6 p.m.

March 3: vs. La Salle, 6 p.m.

March 6: at Toppenish, 1 p.m.

March 8: vs. Zillah, 6 p.m.

March 10: at Highland, 6 p.m.

March 15: Districts

Ellensburg High School football

Feb. 26: at Selah, 7 p.m.

March 5: vs. East Valley, 7 p.m.

March 12: at Prosser, 7 p.m.

March 19: vs. Grandview

Ellensburg High School cross country

Feb. 27: vs. Prosser, 11 a.m.

March 3: at Selah, 3 p.m.

March 13: vs. West Valley, 11 a.m.

Ellensburg High School girls soccer

Feb. 25: at Grandview, 6 p.m.

Feb. 27: at East Valley, 12 p.m.

March 2: at Eisenhower, 6 p.m.

March 4: vs. West Valley, 4 p.m.

March 9: at Grandview, 4 p.m.

March 11: at Prosser, 4 p.m.

March 13: vs. Selah, 12 p.m.

March 18: vs. East Valley, 4 p.m.

March 20: at Grandview, 12 p.m.

Ellensburg High School volleyball

Feb. 25: vs. East Valley, 7 p.m.

Feb. 27: vs. Grandview, 1 p.m.

March 2: vs. Eisenhower, 7 p.m.

March 6: at West Valley, 1 p.m.

March 9: at Grandview, 7 p.m.

March 11: vs. Prosser, 7 p.m.

March 13: at Selah, 1 p.m.

March 18: at East Valley, 7 p.m.

March 20: vs. Grandview, 1 p.m.

Ellensburg High School swimming

Feb. 27: at Selah (509 W. Pine St., Yakima), 10 a.m.

March 6: at Prosser (509 W. Pine St., Yakima), 10 a.m.

Live stream access: https://ehsbulldogs.com/2021/02/20/livestream-links-2-20-2021/

