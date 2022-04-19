The Kittitas Audubon returns to in-person presentation for the first time in two years when Melissa Babik, formerly with the state Department of Fish and Game, delivers a presentation on beaver studies at 7 p.m., Thursday at Hal Holmes Community Center
Babik will discuss beaver life and their ability to alter water flow in streams and rivers, creating habitats for other wildlife while providing fire and erosion resilience. Babik was born in rural Pennsylvania and grew up exploring the variety of habitats around her parent’s farm.
She learned to hunt in the surrounding woods and fish in the neighboring creeks. She developed a lifelong passion for wildlife work after graduating from the University of Pittsburgh. Babik chased wildlife jobs across the United States, Virgin Islands, and throughout Mexico working with a variety of animals such as sea turtles, moose, deer, desert tortoises, Gila monsters, and a slew of others.
A Master’s Degree from Central Washington University brought her and her husband to Washington where they settled in Thorp to raise a son. Babik finished a second master’s degree from Western Governor’s University and is now teaching Science to middle school kids.
In addition to the in-person forum, the meeting will be presented on Zoom for those who wish to attend remotely, but Audubon organizers caution that this is first time with this format at Hal Holmes, so they cannot guarantee success.