Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Kittitas County is now accepting applications for 2022 Lodging Tax Fund Grants for Special Events and Projects, according to a news release from Kittitas County.

This call for applications is county-wide. The application is posted online on the county’s website. The application process is only available digitally and must be completed and submitted exclusively online.

The Lodging Tax Grant Program for Special Events and Projects is a collaborative program between Kittitas County and each city in the county that collects lodging tax. Applicants only need to complete one application to be eligible for consideration.

The county and the cities of Ellensburg, Cle Elum, and Roslyn will jointly review and award funding. Funds awarded through this process may be used for tourism marketing; the marketing and operations of special events and festivals designed to attract tourists; and supporting the operation of tourism-related facilities owned or operated by nonprofit organizations.

“Kittitas County’s Lodging Tax Advisory Committee anticipates receiving many grant requests for special events and tourism-related activities from all areas of the county,” said Commissioner Osiadacz.

Osiadacz chairs the County’s Lodging Tax Advisory Committee and presides over the joint meetings between the county and the cities.Completed grant applications are due no later than 4 p.m., Oct. 1.

Tags

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.