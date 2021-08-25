Kittitas County accepting lodging tax grant applications For the DAILY RECORD Aug 25, 2021 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kittitas County is now accepting applications for 2022 Lodging Tax Fund Grants for Special Events and Projects, according to a news release from Kittitas County.This call for applications is county-wide. The application is posted online on the county’s website. The application process is only available digitally and must be completed and submitted exclusively online.The Lodging Tax Grant Program for Special Events and Projects is a collaborative program between Kittitas County and each city in the county that collects lodging tax. Applicants only need to complete one application to be eligible for consideration. The county and the cities of Ellensburg, Cle Elum, and Roslyn will jointly review and award funding. Funds awarded through this process may be used for tourism marketing; the marketing and operations of special events and festivals designed to attract tourists; and supporting the operation of tourism-related facilities owned or operated by nonprofit organizations.“Kittitas County’s Lodging Tax Advisory Committee anticipates receiving many grant requests for special events and tourism-related activities from all areas of the county,” said Commissioner Osiadacz.Osiadacz chairs the County’s Lodging Tax Advisory Committee and presides over the joint meetings between the county and the cities.Completed grant applications are due no later than 4 p.m., Oct. 1. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags County Kittitas County Lodging Tax Advisory Committee Finance Tourism Welfare Public Authority City Osiadacz Marketing Application Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesKittitas Valley Healthcare struggles with dangerously low staffing levelsAaron Nelson settles in as new Kittitas Chief of PoliceAug. 19 blotter: Teen hedge sexLabor Day Kickoff: Parade and pancake breakfast get people in spirit for fair and rodeoLetter: Disappointed with some of behavior at school board meetingsNew mandate requires state residents to wear a mask indoorsMulti site solar project moving ahead in Kittitas ValleyAug. 23 blotter: Injured bear on Coal Mine TrailCounty health officials concerned about current Delta variant trends going forwardAug. 20 blotter: Gas station break-ins Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter