Kittitas County’s active COVID-19 case count was at 80 as of 9 a.m., Oct. 16, according to the Kittitas County Community Impact Dashboard.
The county had registered 12 new cases in the previous day as of that count. Of the 80 active cases, 50 were Central Washington University students, according to the count posted on the CWU COVID-19 website as of 8:05 a.m., Oct. 16.
According to the state COVID-19 website, the county was at 131 newly diagnosed cases per 100,000 over the past two weeks.
The other Kittitas County COVID-19 counts as of 8:06 a.m., Oct. 14 were: 688 confirmed cases; 144 pending tests; 8,801 tested negative; 587 recovered: and 22 deaths.
Also, on Thursday, the Ellensburg School District reported a positive COVID-19 case at Lincoln Elementary School. The district had previously announced two cases at Valley View Elementary School.