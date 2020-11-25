Kittitas County recorded 44 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours pushing the county’s active COVID-19 case number to 179, as of 1:47 p.m., Wednesday, according to the Kittitas County Community Impact Dashboard.
Of those 179, 34 were Central Washington University students, as of 8:01 a.m., Wednesday.
The county’s rate of newly diagnosed cases over the past two weeks is at 171.8 per 100,000, according to the state Department of Health’s website. There currently are no COVID-19 patients occupying a hospital bed in Kittitas County.
The other county COVID-19 numbers as of 1:47 p.m., Wednesday, were: 1,095 confirmed cases; 382 pending tests; 13,537 tested negative; 893 recovered; and 23 deaths.