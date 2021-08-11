County vac rate

Kittitas County continues to have a high level of community transmission according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), according to a news release from Kittitas County

Level of community transmission can be found at https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view. Due to the high level of transmission, anyone who attends a large gathering or event should get tested three to five days after attendance, unless symptomatic prior to that time.

“If you have been to a gathering with people who are not members of your immediate family, you should consider yourself exposed to COVID-19,” said Kittitas County Health Officer Dr. Mark Larson.

With high transmission levels there is more COVID-19 disease present, which means there is a higher chance that someone who is fully vaccinated will still get sick (also called vaccine breakthrough).

Vaccines are still considered incredibly effective. However, according to the Washington State Department of Health (DOH), only 46.2% of the population in Kittitas County is fully vaccinated against COVID-19. 

“The level of disease transmission coupled with the low vaccination rate, puts people at an increased risk when around large numbers of individuals,” Larson said. “The indoor masking recommendation and testing recommendation are extra prevention steps.”

