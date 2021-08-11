Kittitas County advises testing for COVID exposure For the DAILY RECORD Aug 11, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kittitas County continues to have a high level of community transmission according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), according to a news release from Kittitas CountyLevel of community transmission can be found at https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view. Due to the high level of transmission, anyone who attends a large gathering or event should get tested three to five days after attendance, unless symptomatic prior to that time.“If you have been to a gathering with people who are not members of your immediate family, you should consider yourself exposed to COVID-19,” said Kittitas County Health Officer Dr. Mark Larson. With high transmission levels there is more COVID-19 disease present, which means there is a higher chance that someone who is fully vaccinated will still get sick (also called vaccine breakthrough).Vaccines are still considered incredibly effective. However, according to the Washington State Department of Health (DOH), only 46.2% of the population in Kittitas County is fully vaccinated against COVID-19. “The level of disease transmission coupled with the low vaccination rate, puts people at an increased risk when around large numbers of individuals,” Larson said. “The indoor masking recommendation and testing recommendation are extra prevention steps.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesLightning sparks fire near Lookout MountainEnvironmental review underway for cold storage projectMonument in Roslyn dedicated to William Craven, first Black mayor in Washington State.Aug. 6 blotter: No one cares about anyone's valuesWorker falls to his death while working on Beverly Railroad BridgeWith new EHS schedule, zero hour classes even earlierAegis Living Opens Kirkland Waterfront CommunityWindy Pass Fire at 98 acres, 16% containedEllensburg Farmers Market offers a little of something for everyoneLetter: Vantage facilities not much of a gateway to Kittitas County Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter