Kittitas County was at 105 active COVID-19 cases as of 9:41 a.m., Thursday, according to the Kittitas County Community Impact Dashboard.
The county had registered nine new cases over the past 24 hours. Of those 105, 15 were Central Washington University students, as of 8:56 a.m., Thursday.
The county’s rate of newly diagnosed cases over the past two weeks is at 92.3 per 100,000, according to the state Department of Health’s website.
The other county COVID-19 numbers as of 9:41 a.m., Thursday, were: 961 confirmed cases; 462 pending tests; 12,516 tested negative; 848 recovered; and 22 deaths.