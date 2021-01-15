Support Local Journalism


Kittitas County had 113 active COVID-19 cases as of 9:43 a.m., Jan. 15, according to the Kittitas Country Community Impact Dashboard.

The county recorded 13 new cases over the past 24 hours.

Of the 113 active cases, 26 were a Central Washington University student.

According to the state Department of Health website, the county is at a rate of 446 per 100,000 newly diagnosed confirmed and probable cases over the past two weeks.

Other county COVID-19 numbers as of 9:43 a.m., Jan. 15 were: 28 deaths, 114 pending tests; 2,044 confirmed cases; 20,839 tested negative; and 1,903 recovered.

