Kittitas County had 113 active COVID-19 cases as of 9:43 a.m., Jan. 15, according to the Kittitas Country Community Impact Dashboard.
The county recorded 13 new cases over the past 24 hours.
Of the 113 active cases, 26 were a Central Washington University student.
According to the state Department of Health website, the county is at a rate of 446 per 100,000 newly diagnosed confirmed and probable cases over the past two weeks.
Other county COVID-19 numbers as of 9:43 a.m., Jan. 15 were: 28 deaths, 114 pending tests; 2,044 confirmed cases; 20,839 tested negative; and 1,903 recovered.