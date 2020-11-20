Kittitas County was at 118 active COVID-19 cases as of 9:29 a.m., Friday, according to the Kittitas County Community Impact Dashboard.
The county had registered 18 new cases over the past 24 hours. Of those 118, 16 were Central Washington University students, as of 8:02 a.m., Friday.
The county’s rate of newly diagnosed cases over the past two weeks is at 88 per 100,000, according to the state Department of Health’s website. The state site also lists the county has having hospitalization(s) due to COVID-19. The county is listed as having 2% of its hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients.
The other county COVID-19 numbers as of 9:29 a.m., Friday, were: 979 confirmed cases; 531 pending tests; 12,596 tested negative; 848 recovered; and 22 deaths.