Kittitas County had 125 active COVID-19 cases as of 11:46 a.m., Jan. 21, according to the Kittitas Country Community Impact Dashboard.
The county recorded six new cases over the past 24 hours.
Of the 125 active cases, 35 were Central Washington University students.
According to the state Department of Health website, the county is at a rate of 425 per 100,000 newly diagnosed confirmed and probable cases over the past two weeks.
Other county COVID-19 numbers as of 11:46 a.m., Jan. 21 were: 28 deaths, 121 pending tests; 2,107 confirmed cases; 21,436 tested negative; and 1,954 recovered.
According to the state’s Roadmap to Recovery dashboard, the South Central Region, which includes Kittitas County, is at 19.6% of staffed acute care bed occupied by adults with suspected or confirmed COVID-19. The state’s goal for a region to advance to Phase 2 of the reopening plan is 10%. The South Central Region currently has the highest rate in the state.