Kittitas County had 131 active COVID-19 cases as of 11:31 a.m., Jan. 29, according to the Kittitas Country Community Impact Dashboard.
The county recorded six new cases over the past 24 hours.
Of the 142 active cases, 11 were Central Washington University students.
Other county COVID-19 numbers as of 1:48 p.m., Jan. 28 were: 28 deaths, 108 pending tests; 2,183 confirmed cases; 22,218 tested negative; and 2,025 recovered.
As part of the South Central region, according to the state Department of Health website as of Friday, it is at the top of the state with percent ICU occupancy at 87%, and first in percent positivity at 22%. The trend in hospital admission rate has dropped by 29%, which is the sharpest drop of any region. To advance to Phase 2, a region must meet three of the four metrics. Currently the South Central region meets two of the four.