Kittitas County had 132 active COVID-19 cases as of 1:14 p.m., Feb. 1, according to the Kittitas Country Community Impact Dashboard.
The county recorded eight new cases over the weekend.
Of the 132 active cases, 13 were Central Washington University students.
Other county COVID-19 numbers as of 1:14 p.m., Feb. 1 were: 28 deaths, 61 pending tests; 2,191 confirmed cases; 22,446 tested negative; and 2,0231 recovered.
As part of the South Central region, according to the state Department of Health website as of Monday, it is at the top of the state with percent ICU occupancy at 87%, and first in percent positivity at 22%. The trend in hospital admission rate has dropped by 1%. To advance to Phase 2, a region must meet three of the four metrics. Currently the South Central region meets two of the four.