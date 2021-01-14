Kittitas County had 135 active COVID-19 cases as of 10:44 a.m., Jan. 14, according to the Kittitas Country Community Impact Dashboard.
The county recorded 14 new cases over the past 24 hours.
Of the 135 active cases, 26 were a Central Washington University student. CWU students returned to campus this past week and as part of that process are being tested.
According to the state Department of Health website, the county is at a rate of 461 per 100,000 newly diagnosed confirmed and probable cases over the past two weeks.
Other county COVID-19 numbers as of 10:44 a.m., Jan. 14 were: 28 deaths, 122 pending tests; 2,032 confirmed cases; 20,728 tested negative; and 1,869 recovered.