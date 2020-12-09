Kittitas County was at 141 active COVID-19 cases, as of 12:24 p.m., Dec. 9 according to the Kittitas County Community Impact Dashboard.
The county recorded 12 new cases over the past 24 hours. Of the 141 cases, 17 were Central Washington University students, as of 8:01 a.m., Dec. 9 (number includes students participating in the recent pre-Thanksgiving COVID-19 optional testing on Nov. 12-13).
Kittitas County was at 517.5 per 100,000 of newly diagnosed cases, according to the state Department of Health website.
Other Kittitas County COVID-19 numbers as of 2:24 p.m., Dec. 9 were: 1,351 confirmed cases; 374 pending tests; 15,606 tested negative; 1,187 recovered; and 23 deaths.