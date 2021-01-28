Support Local Journalism


Kittitas County had 142 active COVID-19 cases as of 1:48 p.m., Jan. 28, according to the Kittitas Country Community Impact Dashboard.

The county recorded eight new cases over the past 24 hours.

Of the 142 active cases, 11 were Central Washington University students.

Other county COVID-19 numbers as of 1:48 p.m., Jan. 28 were: 28 deaths, 108 pending tests; 2,173 confirmed cases; 22,140 tested negative; and 2,003 recovered.

As part of the South Central region, according to the state Department of Health website, it is at the top of the state with percent ICU occupancy at 90%, and second in percent positivity at 23%.

