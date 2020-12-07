Support Local Journalism


Kittitas County was at 156 active COVID-19 cases, as of 8:15 a.m., Dec. 7 according to the Kittitas County Community Impact Dashboard.

The county recorded 62 new cases over the weekend. Of the 156 cases, 34 were Central Washington University students, as of 8:01 a.m., Dec. 7 (number includes students participating in the recent pre-Thanksgiving COVID-19 optional testing on Nov. 12-13).

Kittitas County was at 423 per 100,000 of newly diagnosed cases, according to the state Department of Health website.

Other Kittitas County COVID-19 numbers as of 8:15 a.m., Dec. 7 were: 1,327 confirmed cases; 337 pending tests; 15,268 tested negative; 1,148 recovered; and 23 deaths.

