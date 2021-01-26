Kittitas County had 157 active COVID-19 cases as of 12:52 p.m., Jan. 26, according to the Kittitas Country Community Impact Dashboard.
The county recorded four new cases over the past 24 hours.
Of the 157 active cases, eight were Central Washington University students.
Other county COVID-19 numbers as of 12:52 p.m., Jan. 26 were: 28 deaths, 121 pending tests; 2,159 confirmed cases; 21,934 tested negative; and 1,974 recovered.
As part of the South Central region, according to the state Department of Health website, it is at the top of the state with percent ICU occupancy at 90%, and second in percent positivity at 23%.