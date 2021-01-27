Kittitas County had 158 active COVID-19 cases as of 11:50 a.m., Jan. 27, according to the Kittitas Country Community Impact Dashboard.
The county recorded six new cases over the past 24 hours.
Of the 158 active cases, eight were Central Washington University students.
Other county COVID-19 numbers as of 11:50 a.m., Jan. 27 were: 28 deaths, 133 pending tests; 2,165 confirmed cases; 22,033 tested negative; and 1,979 recovered.
As part of the South Central region, according to the state Department of Health website, it is at the top of the state with percent ICU occupancy at 90%, and second in percent positivity at 23%.