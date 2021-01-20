Kittitas County had 159 active COVID-19 cases as of 8:44 a.m., Jan. 20, according to the Kittitas Country Community Impact Dashboard.
The county recorded 14 new cases over the past 24 hours.
Of the 159 active cases, 37 were Central Washington University students.
According to the state Department of Health website, the county is at a rate of 429 per 100,000 newly diagnosed confirmed and probable cases over the past two weeks.
Other county COVID-19 numbers as of 8:44 a.m., Jan. 20 were: 28 deaths, 149 pending tests; 2,090 confirmed cases; 21,297 tested negative; and 1,903 recovered.
According to the state’s Roadmap to Recovery dashboard, the South Central Region, which includes Kittitas County, is at 19.8% of staffed acute care bed occupied by adults with suspected or confirmed COVID-19. The state’s goal for a region to advance to Phase 2 of the reopening plan is 10%. The South Central Region currently has the highest rate in the state.