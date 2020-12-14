Kittitas County was at 166 active COVID-19 cases, as of 11:07 a.m., Dec. 14 according to the Kittitas County Community Impact Dashboard.
The county recorded 51 new cases over the past weekend. Of the 166 cases, 14 were Central Washington University students, as of 8:10 a.m., Dec. 14 (number includes students participating in the recent pre-Thanksgiving COVID-19 optional testing on Nov. 12-13).
Kittitas County was at 607.7 per 100,000 of newly diagnosed cases, according to the state Department of Health website.
Other Kittitas County COVID-19 numbers as of 11:07 a.m., Dec. 14 were: 1,441 confirmed cases; 373 pending tests; 16,224 tested negative; 1,252 recovered; and 23 deaths.