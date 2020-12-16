Kittitas County was at 173 active COVID-19 cases, as of 9:53 a.m., Dec. 16, according to the Kittitas County Community Impact Dashboard.
The county recorded 22 new cases over the past 24 hours. Of the 173 cases, nine were Central Washington University students, as of 7:57 a.m., Dec. 16 (number includes students participating in the recent pre-Thanksgiving COVID-19 optional testing on Nov. 12-13).
Kittitas County was at 584.1 per 100,000 of newly diagnosed cases over the past two weeks, according to the state Department of Health website.
Other Kittitas County COVID-19 numbers as of 9:53 a.m., Dec. 16 were: 1,488 confirmed cases; 499 pending tests; 16,539 tested negative; 1,292 recovered; and 23 deaths.