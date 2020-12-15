Kittitas County was at 191 active COVID-19 cases, as of 9:49 a.m., Dec. 15, according to the Kittitas County Community Impact Dashboard.
The county recorded 24 new cases over the past 24 hours. Of the 191 cases, nine were Central Washington University students, as of 7:58 a.m., Dec. 15 (number includes students participating in the recent pre-Thanksgiving COVID-19 optional testing on Nov. 12-13).
Kittitas County was at 603.4 per 100,000 of newly diagnosed cases over the past two weeks, according to the state Department of Health website.
Other Kittitas County COVID-19 numbers as of 11:07 a.m., Dec. 14 were: 1,466 confirmed cases; 471 pending tests; 16,391 tested negative; 1,252 recovered; and 23 deaths.