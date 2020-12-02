Kittitas County was at 192 active COVID-19 cases, as of 12:30 p.m., Dec. 2 according to the Kittitas County Community Impact Dashboard.
The county recorded 11 new cases over the past 24 hours. Of the 192 cases, 27 were Central Washington University students, as of 7:56 a.m., Dec. 2.
Kittitas County was at 281.3 per 100,000 of newly diagnosed cases, according to the state Department of Health website.
Other Kittitas County COVOD-19 numbers as of 12:30 p.m., Dec. 2 were: 1,222 confirmed cases; 309 pending tests; 14,634 tested negative; 1,007 recovered; and 23 deaths.