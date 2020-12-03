Kittitas County was at 219 active COVID-19 cases, as of 2:08 p.m., Dec. 3 according to the Kittitas County Community Impact Dashboard.
The county recorded 27 new cases over the past 24 hours. Of the 219 cases, 27 were Central Washington University students, as of 7:58 a.m., Dec. 3.
Kittitas County was at 362.9 per 100,000 of newly diagnosed cases, according to the state Department of Health website.
Other Kittitas County COVOD-19 numbers as of 12:30 p.m., Dec. 2 were: 1,249 confirmed cases; 322 pending tests; 14,784 tested negative; 1,007 recovered; and 23 deaths.