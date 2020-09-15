Kittitas County currently has 22 active COVID-19 cases, according to the information posted on the Kittitas County Community Impact Dashboard as of 11:30 a.m., Sept. 14.
That number reflects a handful of new cases in the past week.
According to the Washington State Coronavirus Response website, as of Tuesday morning, the county’s average rate of newly diagnosed cases over the past two weeks was 23.6 per 100,000. The rate is under the Phase 3 goal of 25 cases per 100,000.
But the county’s percent of positive cases over the past week was 8%, which is over the state’s Phase 3 goal of 2%. The county meets all other metric for Phase 3.
The remaining county COVID-19 stats as of 11:30 a.m., Sept. 14, were: 490 confirmed cases, 182 pending cases; 6,496 tested negative; 446 recovered; and 22 deaths.