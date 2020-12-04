Kittitas County was at 220 active COVID-19 cases, as of 2:50 p.m., Dec. 4 according to the Kittitas County Community Impact Dashboard.
The county recorded 16 new cases over the past 24 hours. Of the 219 cases, 27 were Central Washington University students, as of 7:58 a.m., Dec. 4.
Kittitas County was at 393 per 100,000 of newly diagnosed cases, according to the state Department of Health website.
Other Kittitas County COVOD-19 numbers as of 2:50 p.m., Dec. 4 were: 1,265 confirmed cases; 282 pending tests; 14,931 tested negative; 1,022 recovered; and 23 deaths.