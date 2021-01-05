Kittitas County had 238 active COVID-19 cases as of 2:07 p.m., Jan. 5, according to the Kittitas Country Community Impact Dashboard.
The county recorded 15 new cases over the past 24 hours.
According to the state Department of Health website, the county is at a rate of 554 per 100,000 newly diagnosed confirmed and probable cases over the past two weeks.
Other county COVID-19 numbers as of 2:07 p.m., Jan. 5 were: 26 deaths, 433 pending tests; 1,894 confirmed cases; 19,295 tested negative; and 1,629 recovered.