Kittitas County had 242 active COVID-19 cases as of 10:16 a.m., Jan. 7, according to the Kittitas Country Community Impact Dashboard.
The county recorded 26 new cases over the past 24 hours.
According to the state Department of Health website, the county is at a rate of 528 per 100,000 newly diagnosed confirmed and probable cases over the past two weeks.
Other county COVID-19 numbers as of 10:16 a.m., Jan. 7 were: 27 deaths, 274 pending tests; 1,945 confirmed cases; 19,735 tested negative; and 1,676 recovered.
Kittitas County’s region, which includes Yakima, Benton, Franklin, Walla Walla and Columbia counties, was at 24.6% of acute care beds occupied with adults with suspected and confirmed COVID-19, according to the state Department of Health website. The state goal is 10%.