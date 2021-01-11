Kittitas County had 254 active COVID-19 cases as of 11:27 a.m., Jan. 11, according to the Kittitas Country Community Impact Dashboard.
The county recorded 40 new cases over the weekend.
Of the 254 active cases, 21 were a Central Washington University student. CWU students returned to campus this past week and as part of that process are being tested.
According to the state Department of Health website, the county is at a rate of 513 per 100,000 newly diagnosed confirmed and probable cases over the past two weeks.
Other county COVID-19 numbers as of 11:27 a.m., Jan. 11 were: 28 deaths, 209 pending tests; 2,008 confirmed cases; 20,247 tested negative; and 1,726 recovered.