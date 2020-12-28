Kittitas County had 260 active COVID-19 cases as of 11:04 a.m., Dec. 28, according to the Kittitas Country Community Impact Dashboard.
The county recorded 90 new cases since Dec. 23. Of the 260 cases, two are Central Washington University students.
According to the state Department of Health website, the county is at a rate of 532.5 per 100,000 newly diagnosed confirmed and probable cases over the past two weeks.
Other county COVID-19 numbers as of 11:04 a.m, Dec. 28 were: 26 deaths, 327 pending tests; 1,739 confirmed cases; 18,235 tested negative; and 1,453 recovered.