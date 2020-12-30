Kittitas County had 290 active COVID-19 cases as of 11:22 a.m., Dec. 30, according to the Kittitas Country Community Impact Dashboard.
The county recorded 23 new cases in the past 24 hours. Of the 290 cases, one was a Central Washington University student.
According to the state Department of Health website, the county is at a rate of 442.3 per 100,000 newly diagnosed confirmed and probable cases over the past two weeks.
Other county COVID-19 numbers as of 11:22 a.m., Dec. 30 were: 26 deaths, 283 pending tests; 1,776 confirmed cases; 18,630 tested negative; and 1,460 recovered.