Kittitas County had 305 active COVID-19 cases as of 10:14 a.m., Dec. 31, according to the Kittitas Country Community Impact Dashboard.
The county recorded 44 new cases in the past 24 hours.
According to the state Department of Health website, the county is at a rate of 450.9 per 100,000 newly diagnosed confirmed and probable cases over the past two weeks.
Other county COVID-19 numbers as of 10:14 a.m., Dec. 31 were: 26 deaths, 261 pending tests; 1,820 confirmed cases; 18,751 tested negative; and 1,489 recovered.