Kittitas County was at 53 active COVID-19 cases as of 9:06 a.m., Tuesday, according to the Kittitas County Community Impact Dashboard.
The county had registered one new case over the past 24 hours. Of those 53, five were Central Washington University students, as of 7:58 a.m., Tuesday.
The county’s rate of newly diagnosed cases over the past two weeks is at 189 per 100,000, according to the state Department of Health’s website. No COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized in Kittitas County.
The other county COVID-19 numbers as of 9:06 a.m., Tuesday, were: 867 confirmed cases; 128 pending tests; 11,410 tested negative; 793 recovered; and 22 deaths.