Kittitas County had 57 active COVID-19 cases as of 8:50 a.m., Feb. 3, according to the Kittitas Country Community Impact Dashboard.
This is the county’s county’s lowest active case number in months.
The county recorded three new cases over the past 24 hours.
Of the 57 active cases, 13 were Central Washington University students.
Other county COVID-19 numbers as of 8:50 a.m., Feb. 3 were: 28 deaths, 19 pending tests; 2,196 confirmed cases; 22,588 tested negative; and 2,111 recovered.
As part of the South Central region, according to the state Department of Health website as of Wednesday, it is at the top of the state with percent ICU occupancy at 87%, and first in percent positivity at 22%. The trend in hospital admission rate has dropped by 1%. To advance to Phase 2, a region must meet three of the four metrics. Currently the South Central region meets two of the four.