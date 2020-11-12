Kittitas County was at 60 active COVID-19 cases as of 10:19 a.m., Thursday, according to the Kittitas County Community Impact Dashboard.
The county had registered 15 new case over the past 24 hours. Of those 60, five were Central Washington University students, as of 8:42 a.m., Thursday.
The county’s rate of newly diagnosed cases over the past two weeks is at 163.2 per 100,000, according to the state Department of Health’s website. No COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized in Kittitas County.
The other county COVID-19 numbers as of 10:19 a.m., Thursday, were: 882 confirmed cases; 302 pending tests; 11,653 tested negative; 800 recovered; and 22 deaths.