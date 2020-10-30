Kittitas County was at 60 active COVID-19 cases as of 10:54 a.m., Friday, according to the Kittitas County Community Impact Dashboard.
The county had registered two new cases over the past 24 hours. Of those 60, 23 were Central Washington University students, as of 8:27 a.m., Friday.
The county’s rate of newly diagnosed cases over the past two weeks is at 262 per 100,000, according to the state Department of Health’s website. No COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized in Kittitas County.
The other county COVID-19 numbers as of 10:54 a.m., Friday, were: 805 confirmed cases; 107 pending tests; 10,275 tested negative; 724 recovered; and 22 deaths.
On Thursday, the Ellensburg School District said two positive COVID-19 case had been reported at Ellensburg High School.