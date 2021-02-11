Kittitas County had 60 active COVID-19 cases as of 10:13 a.m., Feb. 11, according to the Kittitas Country Community Impact Dashboard.
The county recorded three new cases over the past 24 hours.
Of the 60 active cases, 12 were Central Washington University students.
Other county COVID-19 numbers as of 1:01 p.m., Feb. 10 were: 28 deaths, 78 pending tests; 2,222 confirmed cases; 23,222 tested negative; and 2,134 recovered.
As part of the South Central region, according to the state Department of Health website as of Thursday, it is at the top of the state with percent ICU occupancy at 87%, and first in percent positivity at 22%. The trend in hospital admission rate has dropped by 1%. To advance to Phase 2, a region must meet three of the four metrics. Currently the South Central region meets two of the four.